Advertisement
breaking news:

Follow live: NFL schedule release is here!

Seattle Seahawks full 2024 regular season schedule revealed

tim weaver
·1 min read

The NFL has released the full schedule for the 2024 regular season, including all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s the complete Seahawks 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (PT)

1

Sept. 8

vs.

Denver Broncos

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 15

at

New England Patriots

10:00 a.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 22

vs.

Miami Dolphins

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

4

Sept. 30*

at

Detroit Lions

5:15 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 6

vs.

New York Giants

1:25 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 10*

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

5:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Sun. Oct. 20

at

Atlanta Falcons

10:00 a.m.

Tickets

8

Sun. Oct. 27

vs.

Buffalo Bills

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 3

vs.

Los Angeles Rams

1:25 p.m.

Tickets

10

BYE WEEK

Tickets

11

Nov. 17

at

San Francisco 49ers

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 24

vs.

Arizona Cardinals

1:25 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 1

at

New York Jets

10:00 a.m.

Tickets

14

Dec. 8

at

Arizona Cardinals

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 15*

vs.

Green Bay Packers

5:20 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 22

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

1:05 p.m.

Tickets

17

Dec. 26*

at

Chicago Bears

5:15 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 4/5

at

Los Angeles Rams

TBD

Tickets

*prime-time game

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking all 32 offensive lines after the 2024 NFL draft

Ranking every team by their 2024 NFL draft grade GPA

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire