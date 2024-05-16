Seattle Seahawks full 2024 regular season schedule revealed
The NFL has released the full schedule for the 2024 regular season, including all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks.
Here’s the complete Seahawks 2024 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (PT)
1
Sept. 8
vs.
1:05 p.m.
2
Sept. 15
at
10:00 a.m.
3
Sept. 22
vs.
1:05 p.m.
4
Sept. 30*
at
5:15 p.m.
5
Oct. 6
vs.
1:25 p.m.
6
Oct. 10*
vs.
5:15 p.m.
7
Sun. Oct. 20
at
10:00 a.m.
8
Sun. Oct. 27
vs.
1:05 p.m.
9
Nov. 3
vs.
1:25 p.m.
10
BYE WEEK
11
Nov. 17
at
San Francisco 49ers
1:05 p.m.
12
Nov. 24
vs.
1:25 p.m.
13
Dec. 1
at
10:00 a.m.
14
Dec. 8
at
Arizona Cardinals
1:05 p.m.
15
Dec. 15*
vs.
5:20 p.m.
16
Dec. 22
vs.
1:05 p.m.
17
Dec. 26*
at
5:15 p.m.
18
Jan. 4/5
at
Los Angeles Rams
TBD
*prime-time game
