Seattle Seahawks are the first team in two years to win without converting a third down originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks, as much as they are really fun to watch, they sure know how to win weird games.

Sunday’s nights 27-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings had a lot of familiarity to it, sprinkled with an odd stat that you don’t see often.

Of course, quarterback Russell Wilson delivered another magical performance with 217 yards and three touchdowns - as well as marching down the field to cap off the game with a touchdown to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Those are all the things we are used to seeing when the Seahawks take the field and win games.

But there is one statistic that stands out most for the Seahawks in this win: They failed to convert on third down the whole game.

Yes, that’s right, Seattle went 0-7 on third downs against the Vikings and still won.

This is wild. The #Seahawks were 0-7 on third down tonight. https://t.co/OfRv2kbTxY — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 12, 2020

It’s quite uncommon for a team to go into a game not converting a third down, but it almost never happens that a team wins not converting a third down.

And this isn’t the Seahawks first time doing this - they actually have done it once before in 2018 when they beat the Cardinals 20-17, going 0-for-10 on third downs.

In the end, the Seahawks won the game. Not a pretty win, but a win is a win.

And that is all that matters.

Even without playing their best football, the Seahawks continue to prove that this season they are the real deal by winning games that might not stack up against them in their favor.