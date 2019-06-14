Seattle Seahawks 'fired up' about C.J. Prosise, but will he find a way to stay on the field? originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

C.J. Prosise is entering the final season of his rookie contract and the Seattle Seahawks running back is in prime position to win the job as third-down back behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. But first, he'll have to prove he can stay healthy.

The fourth-year back has played in just 16 of 48 games over his NFL career due to a surplus of injuries that have kept him from reaching his full potential in Seattle.

Earlier this week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll put those worries to rest when talking about Prosise's improved health. He discussed why he's looking forward to adding the 25-year-old into the competition this offseason.

"C.J.'s been really on it," Carroll said. "You know, he's been fit throughout, he's really strong, worked out really hard in the offseason to get his strength right. His weight is up, but he's fit and has really been able to do a little bit of everything."

Just two days later, however, there was further news on Prosise's progress-he is hurt again.

According to Carroll, Prosise injured his hamstring during practice and was held out during Seattle's minicamp finale as a precautionary measure. While it sounds like the injury is nothing serious, it appears Prosise just can't seem to stay on the field.

Prosise, who broke into the league as a third-round pick in 2016, has been on the shelf for two full seasons and he's finished all three years of his career on the Injured Reserve list.

During his rookie campaign, Prosise suffered a broken scapula against the Eagles following a long touchdown run. He played in just six games that season. Then, in 2017, he sustained an ankle injury after rushing just 23 yards through five games.

Misfortune followed him into 2018, where he notched 18 offensive snaps in six games before abdomen and hip flexor injuries sent him to the IR once again.

Prosise has been plagued by injuries his entire NFL career, but when healthy he's shown streaks of brilliance. If he wants to be a force to be reckoned with in 2019, he needs to find a way to perform on Sundays.