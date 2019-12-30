Seattle Seahawks to face Philadelphia Eagles in Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs

After failing to secure a division title against the San Francisco 49ers (13-3) on Sunday Night Football, the now-fifth seeded Seattle Seahawks (11-5) will need to travel across the country for their wild card playoff game.

Their opponent? The NFC East Champion, fourth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. In their first meeting this season, the Seahawks beat the Eagles in Week 12, 17-9.

That contest had terrible weather; however, it made conditions tough all-around. It was also one of the Eagles' three home losses this season.

The game will kick off at 1:40 pm PST.

The game will feature the NFL's 7th best offense (Seattle) vs. the 10th best defense (Philadelphia).

The Eagles are riding a four-game winning streak after falling to 5-7. They also have among the most decimated offenses by injury in the entire league with a total of 11 players in injured reserve, including dynamic playmaker Desean Jackson. Stellar tight end Zach Ertz also may not be able to suit up next week which will hurt their passing game even more. Due to the injuries, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz became the first player ever to pass for 4,000 yards in a season but not have a 500-yard receiver.

Currently, Philadelphia is forecasted for clear skies and 47-degree weather for the playoff game. Also, only a ten percent chance of rain. Unlike last time, the weather shouldn't make too much of an impact on the game.

