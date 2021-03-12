Seattle Seahawks give ERFA tenders to OG Kyle Fuller and DT Bryan Mone

Seahawks give ERFA tenders to OG Kyle Fuller and DT Bryan Mone originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Free agency for the Seattle Seahawks is just right around the corner as fans get ready to see what their team will really look like for the 2021 NFL season.

The Seahawks will have a lot of tough decisions to make in that time. With limited cap space and key players about to hit free agency, things will certainly get very interesting in the coming weeks.

Seattle already has released defensive end Carlos Dunlap to free up $14 million, and did not use their franchise tag on any of the free agents this season.

But on Wednesday, the Seahawks did make some moves to try and secure their future.

As reported by ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks extended exclusive rights free agents tenders to offensive guard Kyle Fuller and defensive tackle Bryan None.

Both saw limited action last season, but the two are showing promise that they can grow.

The Seahawks have also tendered defensive tackle Byran Mone as an exclusive-rights free agent, I'm told. Another expected move. The 6-3/366-pound Mone played in 10 games last year (missed six with an ankle injury) as an early-down rotational guy behind Jarran Reed and Poona Ford. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 11, 2021

Free agency for all teams starts on March 17. Although this move is nothing substantial, expect to the Seahawks to do everything they can with this free agency to make sure Russell Wilson is happy before the season starts.