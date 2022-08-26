Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys preseason game: Date, time, odds, how to watch

The final preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks will take place on Friday as final roster battles still need to be settled as training camps near their end.

Dallas is coming off a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, sparked by returner KaVontae Turpin who returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns, becoming the first player in nine seasons to have both in the same game. The Cowboys expect to hold most of their starters, including quarterback Dak Prescott, who has not taken a snap in a preseason game in three years, out of the game

The Seattle Seahawks started Geno Smith at quarterback in the first two games, both losses, and it is expected that Drew Lock will get the majority of the snaps, as coach Pete Carroll has not named a starter from the Week 1 Monday night contest against the Denver Broncos.

Dallas Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin, left, returns a punt for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott (16) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Here is everything to know about Friday's game:

What time is Seahawks at Cowboys?

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What TV channel is Seahawks at Cowboys on?

Fans in the Dallas area can watch the game on their local CBS affiliate and the NBC affiliate will broadcast the game for spectators in the Seattle region. Nationally, the NFL Network will carry the game.

How can I watch Seahawks at Cowboys online via livestream?

The game can be live-streamed on NFL+. The game also will stream on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Seahawks at Cowboys?

The Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under at 37.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

