Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wishes Earl Thomas well in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Seattle coach Pete Carroll met with the media this morning at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., and based on his comments it's safe to say that safety Earl Thomas' days in Seattle are over.

Carroll didn't say that, and neither did general manager John Schneider during his press conference on Wednesday, but neither indicated that the Seahawks would enter into discussions with the All Pro safety.

"It's a great opportunity for Earl, to have the free agency status now," Carroll told reporters. "The play that he showed last year ws extraordinary. He was on fire, until he got banged up...I'm excited to watch and see what he does."

Thomas held out during training camp before returning to play in the first four games. He broke his leg at Arizona in Week 4.

On tight end Will Dissly: Rookie tight end Will Dissly had a strong start to his career until he suffered a patella tendon injury at Arizona. Carroll said that Dissly might not be ready for training camp, but the team remains excited about what he could add next season.

"Will had a really good start to the season last year," Carroll said. "He came out, probably surprised everybody that he would be so dynamic with the ball in his hands. Run after catch. He fit us exactly the way he had hoped. That was one of those draft picks that we were just sweating out the whole way and hoping that he would get to us because we needed him badly."

Veteran tight end Ed Dickson returned from injury shortly after Dissly went down, lessing the blow of losing the rookie out of Washington. When Dissly returns next season, the Seahawks will be set with three quality tight ends, including Nick Vannett, to choose from.

"Will is working really hard," Carroll said. "He's coming back. He's going to be right in the middle of the action because he can catch it. He is a nice route runner. He is a formidable blocker."