Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll "pumped" about this group of rookies

The Seattle Seahawks' organized team activities this week marked the first time that the rookie class of 2019 mixed it up on the field with the veterans and coach Pete Carroll said he was pleased with what he saw.

"Well I'm pumped about this group, man," Carroll said. "I just have been. Their minds are in the right place. They're really focused on studying and learning. They feel the responsibility of catching up. You know, they're asking questions, they're staying late, they're coming around and doing everything they can to make sure that they're doing their part. Plus, there's some talent out here that's obvious it's going to add to the competition of all the different spots. Everybody that's had the opportunity has made a good statement about where they know they're going for it. And it's really exciting for us."

Leading the list of rookies are defensive end L.J. Collier, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and safety Marquise Blair. Seattle also drafted two linebackers, Cody Barton out of Utah and Ben Burr-Kirvin out of Washington. They have fallen under the tutelage of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who attended this week's team activities but didn't participate because he is in the middle of a contract negotiation.

However, he paid close enough attention to offer this measures assessment of some of the rookies.

"Everybody looks good without pads on, so you want to wait until you get pads, but you're more so trying to see how fast they pick up the defense, which they're picking up really, really well," Wagner said. "I feel we have a really smart group and it's been fun watching them run around."