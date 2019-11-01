Seattle Seahawks claim WR Josh Gordon

Yesterday, Joe Fann told you why the Seahawks should put in a waiver claim for WR Josh Gordon.

Today, they did just that and 27 other teams did not.

Joe Fann had the following analysis on Gordon to the Seahawks:

The Seattle Seahawks could use another dependable pass catcher. With Will Dissly out for the season, Tyler Lockett is the only player left who provides consistent playmaking ability in the passing game. DK Metcalf is a boom or bust rookie. Jaron Brown and David Moore have their moments, but again, not on a consistent basis. All three receivers struggle with efficiency.

In six games with the Patriots this season, Gordon logged 20 receptions for 287 yards and 1 TD.

Gordon was released from injured reserve by the Patriots.

