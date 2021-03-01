Seattle Seahawks bring back DeShawn Shead as a member of the coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As the NFL free agency remains just about two weeks away, the Seattle Seahawks have already been making significant changes, specifically to the coaching staff.

According to the Athletic, the Seahawks made some significant coaching changes on the defensive side, which includes some familiar faces making their way back to Seattle.

I can confirm some Seahawks coaching assistant staff changes as first reported by @TheAthletic. Smith will return to a role of helping with clock and game management. DeShawn Shead being added as a replacement for Tom Donatell, who had been a defensive quality control coach. https://t.co/J68Ep35qK7 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 28, 2021

The Seahawks are bringing back former cornerback Deshawn Shead and longtime assistant coach Carl Smith, as well as his son, Tracey.

Smith was Seahawks quarterbacks coach from 2011 to 2017 and an associate head coach in 2018 before being with the Houston Texans for the last two seasons.

Shead played with the Seahawks from 2012 to 2017 and was with the team in 2019 during training camp.

He fills the vacancy created by Tom Donatell after he left for the Chargers.

The Seahawks have had a shift in the coaching staff that is not normal for the organization over the last few years.

But, this has not been a normal offseason for the Seahawks.

With the offseason still in full swing, more changes to the team are sure to come as the weeks continue before the start of the new NFL league year.