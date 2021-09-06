Seattle Seahawks: Breaking down each member of the new-look cornerback group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks have made a flurry of changes to the cornerback position over the last couple weeks. A few familiar faces remain, but the team has almost totally upended their depth chart at a critical defensive spot with days to go before the 2021 season begins. Unless you have been obsessively following every move the franchise makes, it’s easy to have missed something in all the excitement.

Let’s take a moment to reset and examine each member of the remodeled cornerback room. Here is a look at the history, measurables and most essential numbers to know for each of them.

Tre Brown (rookie)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Fourth-round draft pick Tre Brown is a serious departure from the usual mold of larger Pete Caroll cornerbacks. He's just a shade under 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds with a 75½" wingspan and only has 30⅜" arms. Brown does offer serious athleticism, though. He ran a 4.42s 40-yard dash at his pro day at Oklahoma and posted a 38" vertical. It's unclear where he stands on the depth chart right now, especially since he's dealing with a knee injury. There is currently no timeline for his return.

D.J. Reed (second season in Seattle)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks picked Reed up off waivers from the 49ers last August. Like Brown, he's another smaller-type corner. His height (5-foot-9 and 1/4 inches) only puts him in the 12th percentile at his position. Nevertheless, Reed thrived once he became a starter in Week 8 last season. He acquitted himself well, posting two interceptions and only allowing a 75.8 passer rating in coverage. Reed appears to be the team's best option to start on the right side.

Tre Flowers (fourth season)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Flowers is the biggest (6-foot-3, 202 pounds) and most-experienced corner on Seattle's roster. His performance has been up-and-down since he was drafted, though. After a rough rookie year, Flowers made the sophomore leap with a strong 2019 season. However, he regressed a bit in 2020, allowing a 77.5% completion percentage and a 105.7 passer rating. Flowers is listed as the No. 2 option on the depth chart behind D.J. Reed at RCB.

Sidney Jones (traded from Jaguars)

(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Jones (six-foot, 186 pounds, 31½" arms, 9⅜" hands) was a standout defender during his time at Washington, where he posted eight interceptions and six forced fumbles in just three seasons. He's been equally productive in the pros, totaling 14 picks and 19 passes defensed in 31 games. Availability has been an issue, though. He's missed a total of 18 games over the last three seasons. Seattle acquired Jones from Jacksonville in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick last week.

Nigel Warrior (claimed off waivers)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Another new face around these parts belongs to Nigel Warrior, who was claimed off waiver from the Ravens recently. He is on the larger side, coming into Seattle listed as 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds. He also comes equipped with 32 5/8" arms. Warrior offers versatility, as well: he played safety at Tennessee and in Baltimore he shined as a physical press cornerback during the preseason.

Blessuan Austin (free agent signing)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The latest addition to the group is Blessuan Austin, who was waived by the Jets just a few days ago. While it hasn't been confirmed by the team yet, Seattle is reported to be signing him. Thanks to two ACL tears, Austin (6-foot-1, 198 pounds, 32.5” arms) only played 25 games at Rutgers, but he still managed to post four interceptions and 18 passes defensed. After getting picked in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft, Austin eventually became a starter in New York and proved passable in coverage. He has missed 18 tackles in two years, though.

Mike Jackson (practice squad)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to those above on the 53-man roster, Seattle is also carrying a couple cornerbacks on their practice squad heading into Week 1. One o them is Jackson, (6-foot-1, 210 pounds, 32½" arms, 77¼" wingspan) who played his college ball at Miami (FL). Dallas picked him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft but cut him before the season began. Jackson has been traded several times since.

John Reid (traded from Texans, practice squad)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Texans for Reid, who comes from the D.J. Reed/Tre Brown end of the pool when it comes to size. His measurables aren't ideal. Reid is listed at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds with 30⅛" arms. In 13 games with Houston last season he was targeted 11 times, giving up eight completions (72.7%), one touchdown and a 125.2 passer rating. Seattle waived Reid then later added him to the practice squad.

Analysis: Trouble could be coming

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

After breaking down the numbers a few clear trends emerge. For one thing, there's been a steady widening of the physical traits Seattle's coaches are looking for, beginning with Reed. While there are still several long, lanky types around, there's more of a willingness to give shorter DBs a chance. Another major factor is this group's relative inexperience. Overall, this is a young and unproven position group, which could be particularly problematic in a division with a couple of heavyweight offensive playcallers. The fact that the Seahawks have been so busy this close to the season doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. That doesn't mean they should stop looking for help, though. A veteran who knows the score could be particularly useful. For what it's worth, both Quinton Dunbar and Richard Sherman are still available. [vertical-gallery id=74203]

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks set to sign Bless Austin

    The Seahawks have done some shuffling at cornerback ahead of the regular season and it is set to continue with the addition of a free agent this week. Dave Wyman of KCPQ was the first to report that the team is set to sign former Jet Bless Austin to their secondary. He’ll be reunited with [more]

  • Hall throws 2 TDs, BYU beats Arizona 24-16 in Las Vegas

    Zach Wilson watched his alma mater begin a new chapter without him. Quarterback Jaren Hall accumulated 243 yards and two touchdowns as BYU defeated Arizona 24-16 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams. Hall, the redshirt sophomore from Spanish Fork, Utah, made his third career start and first in the post-Wilson era.

  • Seahawks continue cornerback shuffle with Blessuan Austin signing

    With just one week to go before the regular season begins, the Seahawks seem to be frantically searching for a solution to their cornerback problem.

  • Top U.S. diplomat slams 'shameful sentencing' of Belarus opposition figures

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned the "politically motivated conviction and shameful sentencing" of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak. "These sentencings are further evidence of the regime’s total disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Belarus," Blinken said in a statement. Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year, was sentenced on Monday to 11 years in prison, leading to an outcry from Western countries.

  • Indians homer in 19th straight; beat Sox 11-5

    Franmil Reyes homered over the Green Monster to spark a three-run third inning — Cleveland’s franchise-record tying 19th straight game with a home run — and the Indians salvaged the finale of the series with an 11-5 victory over the COVID-impacted Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Reyes added a two-run double and went 4 for 4, and Bradley Zimmer had a two-run single for the Indians, who matched their single-season record streak of homering in consecutive games, set in May of 2000. “Sometimes you just need that breather,” Indians interim manager DeMarlo Hale said of Reyes, who was just 1 for 20 before a pinch-hit, game-tying homer on Saturday.

  • First half recap of Texas’ season opener vs Louisiana

    The Steve Sarkisian era is off to a flying start with UT up on Louisiana at halftime, 14-6. Both sides of the ball have been playing well.

  • Cowboys RG Zack Martin ruled out of season opener vs Bucs due to positive Covid result

    The Cowboys' best player will be sidelined in the season opener due to a covid test. With Vita Vea and Ndamakong Suh on deck, Dallas' chances to protect Dak Prescott are dwindling. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Student Learning Pods — From Crisis Response to Sustainable Solution?

    Over the past school year, the the Center on Reinventing Public Education has tracked how pandemic learning pods evolved from emergency responses to, in some cases, small, innovative, and personalized learning communities. This summer, as COVID-19 vaccinations increased, it seemed like the major impetus for these efforts was fading from view. We turned to our […]

  • Filibuster imperils Pelosi's abortion bill in U.S. Senate - Klobuchar

    The U.S. Senate's filibuster rule likely imperils a bill intended to protect abortion rights that Democrats are readying following the Supreme Court's decision not to block a strict new Texas ban, a leading Democratic senator said on Sunday. Senator Amy Klobuchar told CNN's "State of the Union" that some Senate Republicans support abortion rights but not enough to overcome the chamber's rule requiring 60 of its 100 members to agree on most legislation. The nation's 6-3 conservative top court this week allowed Texas' six-week abortion ban to go into effect, which observers said showed the justices may be ready to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a national right to abortion.

  • Headaches galore: Contenders struggle in NASCAR playoffs

    Kyle Busch slammed into the wall and wiped out several orange cones on his way to the garage. Chase Elliott told his crew chief simply, “It's killed,” after he was crunched against the wall at Darlington Raceway. It was a layout certainly “Too Tough To Tame” for some of the top contenders in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener on Sunday night.

  • Cardinals are road underdogs in Week 1 vs. Titans in projected shootout

    We take a look at the betting odds for the NFL Week 1 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

  • 4 Texans who need to perform at a high level in 2021

    The Houston Texans need these four players to have exceptional seasons if they are to exceed expectations in 2021.

  • Harris to California on Wednesday to campaign with Newsom

    Vice President Kamala Harris will visit California's Bay Area next week to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces possible removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election. Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokesperson, tweeted Saturday that the vice president would visit on Wednesday. Sanders later confirmed that the trip is for Newsom's political benefit.

  • 6 Rams questions that remain unanswered entering regular season

    Entering Week 1, there are still some questions that need to be answered in Los Angeles.

  • College Football Roundup Week 1: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

    College football Week 1 roundup with the winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

  • Hesitation to sign Cam Newton comes from history of injuries, throwing issues

    On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether he has spoken to Patriots coach Bill Belichick about free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. Jones, in a roundabout way, said that Newton can be evaluated without speaking to Belichick. As one source with extensive experience evaluating NFL personnel explained it, the current issue with Cam is his [more]

  • ESPN releases college football power rankings after Week 1

    ESPN releases updated college football power rankings

  • Raiders waiving Tanner Muse

    The Raiders drafted three players in the third round of the 2020 draft. Two of them have been let go without ever playing a regular-season snap for the franchise. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse. The move could be a transaction to clear a space to officially add [more]

  • NFC North preview: Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings

    NFC NORTH CHICAGO BEARS

  • Big Ten football misery index: Why Michigan football's worst loss ever is a little better

    Even if it's not a shocking loss to an FCS school (ahem, Michigan football), nonconference stunners can bring misery sweeping through the Big Ten.