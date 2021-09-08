Seattle Seahawks: Breaking down the depth chart for Week 1 matchup with Colts

Tim Weaver
·3 min read
The Seahawks have released an unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Colts.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for all three phases with analysis going into Week 1.

Offense

QB

Russell Wilson

Geno Smith

Jake Luton

RB

Chris Carson

Rashaad Penny

Alex Collins

DeeJay Dallas

Travis Homer

FB

Nick Bellore

WR

D.K. Metcalf

Freddie Swain

Penny Hart

WR

Tyler Lockett

Dee Eskrdige

LT

Duane Brown

Jamarco Jones

Stone Forsythe

LG

Damien Lewis

Dakoda Shepley

C

Kyle Fuller

Ethan Pocic

Dakoda Shepley

RG

Gabe Jackson

Dakoda Shepley

RT

Brandon Shell

Jake Curhan

TE

Gerald Everett

Will Dissly

Tyler Mabry

Beginning in the backfield, what stands out first is carrying three quarterbacks. Given that Russell Wilson has yet to miss a game in his career it's strange to keep an extra backup behind Geno Smith. Another question mark is Rashaad Penny's continued status as RB2 behind Chris Carson when it's clear there are better options behind him deserving of playing time. Outside, things look a little thin at wide receiver with only five on the roster. However, there are three more on the practice squad in Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson and Aaron Fuller. Also, Seattle's top three at this spot is about as capable as any. Up front, recent waiver-wire pickup Dakoda Shepley stands out as a backup option for all three interior positions. Shepley has experience at tackle, as well. He could play a significant role, which would be all the sweeter as he's coming from the 49ers. Overall, personnel isn't the issue on this side of the ball. With Wilson at quarterback this unit has a high floor regardless of what else happens on the field. The question as to how far they can go depends on coaching. In other words, can offensive coordinator Shane Waldron grow Wilson's quick game while still capitalizing on his off-schedule talent and exceptional deep ball? Also, will Pete Carroll interject and insist on a run-first kind of offense, as his comments following the playoff loss to the Rams might suggest? Time will tell.

Defense

DE

L.J. Collier

Kerry Hyder Jr.

DT

Al Woods

Bryan Mone

NT

Poona Ford

Bryan Mone

LEO

Benson Mayowa

Rasheem Green

Carlos Dunlap

OLB

Jordyn Brooks

Cody Barton

MLB

Bobby Wagner

Nick Bellore

OLB

Darrell Taylor

Alton Robinson

LCB

D.J. Reed

John Reid

RCB

Tre Flowers

Sidney Jones

SS

Jamal Adams

Ryan Neal

FS

Quandre Diggs

Marquise Blair

Ugo Amadi

In the trenches, the question is if they can generate enough pressure without help. With Jarran Reed gone, you can see where a piece like Geno Atkins could fit in to boost the interior pass rush. Linebacker looks sharp even in the absence of K.J. Wright. Jordyn Brooks seems ready to make the leap and Bobby Wagner remains a timeless stud in the middle. Nick Bellore and Cody Barton are also capable backups. This is a somewhat incomplete picture of Seattle's defense, especially considering all the turnover at cornerback. The team's most-recent addition is former Jets corner Blessuan Austin, who's not listed as of yet. Also, rookie Tre Brown and Nigel Warrior are currently on injured reserve. Fans should also not look too much into the depth chart at this position right now given all the moving parts involved.

Special teams

K

Jason Myers

P

Michael Dickson

LS

Tyler Ott

PR

Freddie Swain

D.J. Reed

Dee Eskridge

KR

DeeJay Dallas

D.J. Reed

Tre Brown

This looks much the same as last year, outside of the returner picture. Last season Travis Homer was the Seahawls' primary kickoff option, posting a team-high 291 yards on 12 attempts. Dallas looked terrific during the preseason though, so this change makes sense. On punts, David Moore has been replaced by Freddie Swain. He averaged 22.8 yards per kickoff last year but didn't return a punt. Watch for Dee Eskridge to rise there. [lawrence-related id=74936] [vertical-gallery id=74764]

