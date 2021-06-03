Seattle Seahawks betting favorite to acquire Julio Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Russell Wilson will always open to playing new quality receivers. Especially if their name is Julio Jones.

PointsBet is giving the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans the best odds of landing Jones at +250.

Where the Seahawks may have the advantage of the Titans is they are more open to passing the ball. This past season the Titans were second in rush attempts.

Although the move for Seattle may not make the most sense. Tyler Lockett was re-signed to a new contract and DK Metcalf will become eligible for a new contract after the 2021 season.

Jones is expected to want a new contract after the 2021 season, which could make things more difficult for Seattle if they don’t have a plan prior to acquiring him.

If the Seahawks do make the move, it would definitely appease Wilson as he gets a name-brand offensive threat.