Seattle Seahawks need a back-up QB, but Jake Luton isn't the answer

The NFL Draft is looming and the fate of college football athletes will be revealed. Until then, it's a big waiting game. Players are continuing to prepare for the Draft through social distancing workouts and are talking with teams via video chat.

For the Seattle Seahawks, they've got a lot of tough decisions to make, which includes what they're going to do at back-up quarterback. Right now, no one is slated in that position, which makes the Draft a prime place to fill that position.

But, who will it be?

According to Bleacher Report, one QB who could fill that role is Oregon State's Jake Luton.

General manager John Schneider should take a look at late-round prospects who can develop in the primary reserve spot. As we all know, Wilson can move in and outside the pocket, but he looks to deliver the ball downfield to his receiving options. The Seahawks don't need a dual-threat signal-caller in case the six-time Pro Bowler goes down with an injury.A quarterback who can escape the pocket and feed off the ground attack would likely fare well in Seattle's offense. Jake Luton isn't going to mimic Wilson's mobility, but he knows how to evade pressure and move the ball downfield.

Last season, Luton passed for 2,714 yards, 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The 6'6", 224-pound QB's career has been marred by injury, which is a hurdle he'll have to overcome at any time. And with the inability to meet with teams in person, that injury history may scare teams off.

The former Beavers QB can certainly complete passes at the next level, but doesn't necessarily fit schematically and stylistically with the Seahawks.

Luton's biggest criticism is his difficulty to connect with players downfield and has a tendency to latch on and force the ball to his top receiver. Wilson's downfield eye and ability to share the wealth across the field would certainly be an uphill battle for Luton to develop into.

Seattle may benefit more from a quarterback who does emulate Wilson a little more, though, in case he were out for multiple series or an extended period of time. A QB1B option is what every NFL team should look to try and fulfill as to not skip a beat should they be without their franchise quarterback.

The Beavs QB may benefit more from a system like the New England Patriots or the Denver Broncos.

Luton would be a serviceable option as a back-up or third string QB in the NFL, but Seattle just doesn't feel right in the pool of quarterbacks that is available to the Seahawks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks need a back-up QB, but Jake Luton isn't the answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest