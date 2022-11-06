Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals odds, picks and predictions
Analyzing Sunday's Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals odds and lines, with expert NFL picks, predictions and best bets.
The Colts look beatable on paper, but what do the Patriots need to do to avoid a repeat of their home loss to the Bears? Our Phil Perry breaks down the key matchups to watch Sunday.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Who is Lynn Bowden Jr., and why did the Patriots call him up from the practice squad? Phil Perry makes sense of the flurry of roster moves New England made Saturday ahead of its Week 9 matchup with the Colts.
Shane Zylstra made the Lions out of traning camp while the team signed Brandon to the practice squad last month
The Jets signed tight end Kenny Yeboah to the active roster Saturday, the team announced. The team also elevated offensive lineman Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game against the Bills and signed safety Jared Mayden to the practice squad. Yeboah was out of elevations after being elevated from the practice squad three games this season. He [more]
The L.A. Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the two worst rushing attacks in the NFL, so Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford will be put to the test Sunday.
Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas City. Tannehill was questionable a week ago before being ruled out ahead of Tennessee's flight to Houston where rookie Malik Willis got his first NFL start.
The FBI says a New Jersey man with extremist views was the source of a threat against Jewish houses of worship. The man's online postings triggered an unusual alert for synagogues to boost security and police to step up patrols. CBS2's Tony Aiello has details and reaction from Jewish community leaders.
In a public address, Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said "no personal items on the bus or person(s) were searched." Footage shows otherwise.
Stellantis issued the 'Do Not Drive' notice due to faults with Takata airbags, which can rupture when exposed to heat and humidity over a long-time.
The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 ACC) defeated the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3), 45-3, in front of a crowd of 66,200 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday.
Florida State vs Miami game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5
Florida vs Texas A&M game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5
Clemson vs Notre Dame game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5
Police in D.C. have arrested a second teenager accused of shooting Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. during an attempted robbery in August. The Metropolitan Police Department announced that a 15-year-old boy — who was 14 at the time of the shooting — has been arrested in connection to the botched theft.
Watch this week's Penn State football hype video before taking on the Hoosiers.
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
The FBI said the man "no longer poses a danger to the community," but did not say whether he was in custody.View Entire Post ›
Turnout in US elections falls below other countries. We look 10,000 miles away for a possible solution.
The Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of linebacker Bruce Irvin to the 53-man roster ahead of the Week-9 matchup against the Cardinals.