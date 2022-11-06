Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals odds, picks and predictions

Associated Press

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas City. Tannehill was questionable a week ago before being ruled out ahead of Tennessee's flight to Houston where rookie Malik Willis got his first NFL start.