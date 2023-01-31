Seattle Seahawks announce team’s 2022 Season Honors

The Seattle Seahawks’ season wrapped up with a wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers but there were plenty of highlights along the way. After a wild year, Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle has issued his 2022 Season Honors awards on the team’s website.

Offensive MVP: QB Geno Smith

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks at the scoreboard during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive MVP: OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) celebrates following a sack against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams MVP: K Jason Myers

Nov 10, 2022; Munich, Germany; Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) reacts during practice at FC Bayern Munich at Sabener Strabe. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Best Rookie, Offense: RB Kenneth Walker III

Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown during a wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Best Rookie, Defense: CB Tariq Woolen

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 11: Tariq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks prepares for a snap against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Best Non-Rookie Newcomer: OLB Uchenna Nwosu

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Best Comeback: S Quandre Diggs

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 11: Quandre Diggs #6 of the Seattle Seahawks prepares to take the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Best Duo: Receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates with quarterback Geno Smith (7) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Unsung Hero: S Ryan Neal

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 27: Ryan Neal #26 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Best Play, Offense: Geno Smith-to-Tyler Lockett 40-Yard TD vs. Saints

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 11: Tyler Lockett #16 celebrates with Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Best Play, Defense: Quandre Diggs Overtime Interception vs. Rams That Helped Send Seahawks To Playoffs

Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) returns an interception against the Los Angeles Rams during overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Best Play, Special Teams: Tariq Woolen's Blocked Field Goal Returned For A Touchdown By Michael Jackson

Seattle Seahawks’ Mike Jackson (30) returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown next to Tariq Woolen (27) past San Francisco 49ers’ Mitch Wishnowsky, left, and place kicker Robbie Gould (9) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Best Atmosphere, Both Home and Abroad: The Monday Night Opener, and Week 10 in Munich

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; A Seattle Seahawks fan cheers against Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (not pictured) during pregame warmups at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Reason For Optimism Heading Into 2023: Young Talent With More To Come

May 23, 2022; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (72) participates in an OTA workout at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Thing To Improve In 2023: Defensive Inconsistencies

Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs, left, walks with strong safety Jamal Adams, right, during an NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

