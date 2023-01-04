Seattle Seahawks announce 4 early Week 18 roster moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced several roster moves on Tuesday, beginning with placing Jordyn Brooks on injured reserve after his ACL tear. Here’s what they did.

Placed on injured reserve: Linebacker Jordyn Brooks

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Seahawks formally announced the placement of linebacker Jordyn Brooks on the team’s injured reserve. Brooks suffered a “legit” ACL injury in Seattle’s win over the Jets on Sunday. He will undergo surgery as soon as the swelling has gone down in his knee.

Signed to active roster: Tight end Tyler Mabry

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Tyler Mabry (85) walks off the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle signed tight end Tyler Mabry to the 53-man squad to fill the empty spot Brooks left on the active roster. Mabry had been promoted from the practice squad last week and even scored a touchdown on his career-first NFL reception.

Added to practice squad: Cornerback Chris Steele

May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Chris Steele (26) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks signed cornerback Chris Steele to the practice squad.

Added to practice squad: Wide receiver Connor Wedington

Oct 5, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Connor Wedington (5) returns a kickoff during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle also signed local product, wide receiver Connor Wedington to the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire