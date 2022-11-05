Seattle Seahawks announce 2022 Midseason Honor Roll

The Seattle Seahawks are at the midpoint of the year and with that, comes the announcement of the team’s Midseason Honor Roll. Here’s a look at who made the cuts.

Offensive MVP: QB Geno Smith

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 02: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 02, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Defensive MVP: OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Special Teams MVP: K Jason Myers

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) celebrates with holder Michael Dickson after a field goal during first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Best Rookie, Offense: RB Kenneth Walker III

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Best Rookie, Defense: CB Tariq Woolen

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 16: Tariq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates an interception against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on October 16, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Unsung Hero: TE Will Dissly

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Best Play, Offense: Tyler Lockett's 40-yard TD catch vs. New Orleans

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) takes a m moment to reflect on a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Best Play, Defense: Darrell Taylor's sack & forced fumble vs. the Chargers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Darrell Taylor #52 of the Seattle Seahawks runs back a fumble recovery during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Best Play, Special Teams: Will Dissly's forced fumble vs. the Giants

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs the ball after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Trend To Continue: Defensive Improvement

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson (30) reacts after a play against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

