Seattle Seahawks announce their 2021 season honors award winners

The Seattle Seahawks had a disappointing 2021 campaign, finishing the year with a losing record and no trip to the playoffs. But the season wasn’t a complete dud, with a number of highlights and memorable plays.

Now that the year is in the books – the Seahawks have awarded their 2021 season honors to players and plays deserving of recognition.

Below are the winners:

Offensive MVP: Wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Defensive MVP: Safety Quandre Diggs

Special Teams MVP: Linebacker/Fullback Nick Bellore

Best Rookie, Offense: Offensive Tackle Jake Curhan

Best Rookie, Defense: Cornerback Tre Brown

Most Promising Debut: Defensive end Darrell Taylor

Best Newcomer: Guard Gabe Jackson

Unsung Hero: Defensive tackle Al Woods

Best Finish: Running back Rashaad Penny

Best Year Two Leap: Linebacker Jordyn Brooks

Best play offense: Russell Wilson to Freddie Swain in the corner of the end zone.

Best play defense: Carlos Dunlap sack in Seattle’s Week-13 win over the 49ers.

Best play special teams: Michael Dickson’s double punt against the Rams.

Trend to continue in 2022: Run game success on both sides of the ball.

Thing to improve in 2022: The pass rush and takeaways on defense.

