Seattle Seahawks announce 2021 midseason honors
The Seattle Seahawks have their bye this week, just in time to mark the middle of the NFL season. An annual tradition, the Seahawks have taken a look back at the first half of the year and issued their mid-season honors.
Without further ado . . . here are your 2021 mid-season award winners!
Offensive MVP: Wide receiver DK Metcalf
Defensive MVP: Linebacker Bobby Wagner
Special Teams MVP: Linebacker/Fullback Nick Bellore
Best Rookie: Cornerback Tre Brown
Best Newcomer: Guard Gabe Jackson
Best Comeback Player: Defensive end Darrell Taylor
Unsung Heroes: Poona Ford, Al Woods and Bryan Mone
Best Play, Offense: Russell Wilson escapes and finds Freddie Swain in the end zone for a spectacular touchdown
Best Play, Defense: Quandre Diggs takes one from his old friend Matt Stafford
Best Play, Special Teams: Michael Dickson’s absurd double punt vs. the Rams.
Trend to build on in the second half: Ball security on offense
Trend to clean up in the second half: Poor finishing
