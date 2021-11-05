Seattle Seahawks announce 2021 midseason honors

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks have their bye this week, just in time to mark the middle of the NFL season. An annual tradition, the Seahawks have taken a look back at the first half of the year and issued their mid-season honors.

Without further ado . . . here are your 2021 mid-season award winners!

Offensive MVP: Wide receiver DK Metcalf

Defensive MVP: Linebacker Bobby Wagner

Special Teams MVP: Linebacker/Fullback Nick Bellore

Best Rookie: Cornerback Tre Brown

Best Newcomer: Guard Gabe Jackson

Best Comeback Player: Defensive end Darrell Taylor

Unsung Heroes: Poona Ford, Al Woods and Bryan Mone

Best Play, Offense: Russell Wilson escapes and finds Freddie Swain in the end zone for a spectacular touchdown

Best Play, Defense: Quandre Diggs takes one from his old friend Matt Stafford

Best Play, Special Teams: Michael Dickson’s absurd double punt vs. the Rams.

Trend to build on in the second half: Ball security on offense

Trend to clean up in the second half: Poor finishing

