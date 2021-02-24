Seattle Seahawks among teams interested in Miami TE Brevin Jordan

Seahawks among teams interested in Miami TE Brevin Jordan originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The new NFL league year is set to begin in about three weeks, as well as free agency for every team.

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to the moves that they have to make as an organization.

The biggest thing the Seahawks will be looking for is on the offensive line, but it's not the only spot they are looking to improve on before next season.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

One other spot could be the tight end position as GM John Schneider loves that position, and always wants to make sure that it is utilized in the offense.

Last week, a report came out that the Seahawks were interested in free agent Jonnu Smith of the Tennessee Titans.

[Related: Seahawks reportedly set to 'make an aggressive run' at dynamic tight end Jonnu Smith]

With the cap space what it is for the Seahawks, it might not be possible to get a tight end who might want to earn some money.

However, with the NFL draft being about two months away, the Seahawks have been looking towards a specific college tight end that a few other teams have been looking at: Miami’s Brevin Jordan.

#Miami TE Brevin Jordan has met with several NFL teams via Zoom, but he lists the following as the teams he has consistently heard from: #Packers, #Patriots, #49ers, #Seahawks & #Chiefs.



There's a TON of interest in him, & it's easy to see why once you turn the tape on #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 23, 2021

Jordan is ranked as one of the top tight end prospects in the draft, according to PFF tight end rankings.

Story continues

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Jordan is a versatile offensive weapon who played all over the formation for Miami, including in the slot position.

He's also has a great blend of size, athleticism and ball skills that make him a dangerous receiving weapon and he is a monster after the catch.

Last season, Jordan led college football tight ends with 160 yards after contact.

Just get the ball to Brevin Jordan.



How many tight ends move like this? pic.twitter.com/DFRwzzQNCc — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 1, 2021

TE Brevin Jordan is versatile. Lined up all over the formation at Miami.



Love his ability as a receiving threat as well. Very athletic and capable of stretching the field. pic.twitter.com/8ymu8iirGZ — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) February 24, 2021

#Patriots draft target: Miami TE Brevin Jordan. Smooth route-runner with burst to win vertically, excellent at YAC, & a red zone threat.



Defeats the bracket coverage here by selling a corner route in his stem causing the inside defender to come off and then breaks on the post. pic.twitter.com/kSodFhd7up — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 22, 2021

Teams that get creative with TE usage are going to love Brevin Jordan - experience in backfield, inline, slot and even out wide in Miami's offense



Dangerous after the catch for his size pic.twitter.com/F6VTRLLCeO — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) February 9, 2021

It also seems that the Seahawks really enjoy players from Miami. TE Greg Olsen played for Miami and Seattle has took DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer in the draft out of Miami in recent years.

If the Seahawks were to go after him, they would have to wait for all the way till about the third round, which is where the team could make a move anyway.

Adding to the tight end position isn’t the biggest concern for the Seahawks, and they have to take into consideration their cap space and other issues at the end.

Still, the news of the Seahawks taking a look at Jordan is interesting to see as their offseason continues to ramp up.