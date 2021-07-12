Seattle Seahawks to allow fans at select practices during training camp

Seahawks to allow fans at select practices during training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The state of Washington has fully reopened following months and months of COVID restrictions, and with it, the Seahawks are opening their doors as well.

The team announced on Monday that fans will be allowed at training camp for a number of pre-selected dates: 12 special days in honor of the 12s.

"There's nothing quite like the exhilarating atmosphere the 12s create on gameday at Lumen Field so we are thrilled to be able to host fans in full capacity this season," said Chuck Arnold, President, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. in the team's official press release. "We can't wait to show the 12s how much we missed them last season by hosting some incredible events this summer, including having fans back at Seahawks Training Camp, one of our organization's most beloved annual traditions. We are grateful to our state and local public health and government officials for their continued guidance and support as we work together to ensure a safe and fun experience for all of our fans, players and staff."

From July 28 through August 12, 12 practices will be open to fans. 11 of those dates will be at the team's practice facility, the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC), while one will be held offsite at Lumen Field. All 12 dates will follow all current NFL, state, and local public health protocols.

Seattle Seahawks

Per the NFL's policy, all fans and players must remain 20 feet apart and the Seahawks will enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy for those who plan to attend.

Interested fans can register through the team's website, www.seahawks.com/trainingcamp, beginning Wednesday, July 14.