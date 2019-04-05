Seattle Seahawks add defensive depth with one familiar and one new face originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Seattle added some depth on the defensive side of the depth chart today with the signing of defensive end Cassius Marsh and outside linebacker Nate Orchard, the team announced today.

Marsh, selected by Seattle in the fourth round out of UCLA of the 2014 NFL Draft, spent last season with San Francisco where he appeared in 16 games and started three. Marsh played three years in Seattle before being dealt prior to the 2017 season to New England for a fifth and a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft. The Patriots released Marsh in November of 2017. He signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in 2018 and went on to have a career-high 5 1/2 sacks last season.

Orchard, a second-round pick to Cleveland in 2015, played his first three seasons with the Browns. He began last season with Buffalo before being released and picked up by Kansas City, which let him go in November.

Orchard might be a long shot to make the team while Marsh could certainly provide an extra pass rushing specialist off the edge that coach Pete Carroll covets.