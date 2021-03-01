Seattle Seahawks add Carl Smith and Deshawn Shead to coaching staff

The Seattle Seahawks continue to make coaching changes for the 2021 season. We have seen them part ways with several coaches like Brian Schottenheimer and Brennan Carroll, among others. However, they are getting to work on hiring their replacements.

The Seahawks have already hired Shane Waldron as their offensive coordinator, and now they are reportedly bringing back former quarterbacks coach Carl Smith to assist head coach Pete Carroll with in-game management, as well as former Seahawks cornerback Deshawn Shead to replace Tom Donatell as defensive quality control coach.

Shead played for Seattle from 2012 to 2017, and Smith and Carroll have history together as colleagues at NC State during the Wolfpack’s 1982 season.

We will see what the two of them bring to the table next season, but hopefully, it will bring about positive results on the football field.

