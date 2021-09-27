Seattle Seahawks: 5 notes from Pete Carroll’s Monday press conference

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll just finished a Monday-afternoon press conference with the media following yesterday’s demoralizing loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are a few notes from the media members who participated.

A "solid conservative game" by the cornerbacks

https://twitter.com/Curtis_Crabtree/status/1442611491891339265 The big story coming out of Minneapolis is the play of the cornerbacks. Both Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed got toasted in coverage by Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. After the game Carroll was critical of them but he struck a different tone today, saying they played a solid conservative game.

Carroll calls run defense "shabby at times"

https://twitter.com/bcondotta/status/1442612699095994373 Carroll did admit that his team's run defense was a bit problematic, at least. With Dalvin Cook out, this shouldn't have been an issue. However, Seattle allowed Alexander Mattison to post over 100 rushing yards for the second time against them. Carroll called the run D shabby at times.

"Good report" on Dee Eskridge

https://twitter.com/gbellseattle/status/1442613429416562691 On a more positive note, Carroll says the team got a good report on rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge over the weekend. Eskridge has missed the last two games due to a concussion he suffered Week 1 against the Colts.

No update on Brandon Shell, Rashaad Penny, Benson Mayowa

https://twitter.com/johnpboyle/status/1442613558227836929 Carroll did not offer any updates on a few other players who missed Sunday's game. So, the status of right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle), running back Rashaad Penny (calf) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (neck) is still up in the air for now.

"Decisions to be made" on IR players

https://twitter.com/BradyHenderson/status/1442617481663631361 Seattle also has several players on the injured reserve list, some of whom will be eligible to return to the active roster this week. Carroll says there are decisions to be made on offensive lineman Cedrig Ogbuehi (biceps), tight end Colby Parkinson (foot) and rookie cornerback Tre Brown (knee). The Seahawks also have to decide what to do with defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who can't go back on the practice squad after getting elevated twice.

