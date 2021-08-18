Seattle Seahawks: 4 players who could be next in line for a new contract

The Seattle Seahawks signed Jamal Adams to a big contract yesterday worthy of a unique defensive weapon, signing Adams to a four-year deal worth $70 million that made him the highest-paid “safety” in the NFL.

Now that Adams is locked in for the long term, the front office can turn their attention to other players who may be worthy of an extension. Here are four who are going into the last year of their current deals that could be next in line to get paid.

FS Quandre Diggs

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The most deserving and obvious candidate for a new contract is free safety Quandre Diggs. Since the highway-robbery of a trade trade to brought him over from Detroit, Diggs has helped turn around a Seattle secondary that had become a major liability in the wake of the Legion of Boom's exit. Diggs does everything a modern safety needs to - showcasing exceptional range and coverage skills. Signing him to a new deal should be a no-brainer.

LT Duane Brown

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The other obvious player who's in line to get paid is starting left tackle Duane Brown, who also filled a major hole for Seattle's roster. Russell Okung was never a star, but the blindside had become a serious problem after he left. Landing Brown in another steal of a deal with Houston was critical in helping to keep the Seahawks competitive these last few seasons. However, Brown is about to turn 36 years old and he's already played 186 games. Understandably, the front office is leery of a long-term deal and seems to prefer going year-to-year with Brown going forward.

DB D.J. Reed

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Now, let's look at a couple players who could go either way depending on how their 2021 season goes. At the top of the list is D.J. Reed, who started eight games last year and performed relatively well. He posted two interceptions, seven passes defensed and only allowed a 75.8 passer rating in coverage. If Reed can stay healthy this year and build on that good work, he'll have a pretty strong case for a new contract next offseason.

Story continues

TE Will Dissly

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Will Dissly is another maybe-or-maybe not kind of case. This is a position that has been a sore point for the Seahawks for several years - one of the reasons they signed Gerald Everett in free agency. Dissly has seen his role grow each year since he was drafted and offers respectable numbers for a No. 2 tight end, including a solid 78.6% catch rate. Another productive year could land Dissly a second contract, depending on how things go with Everett and the other tight ends on the depth chart. [vertical-gallery id=74203]

1

1

1

1