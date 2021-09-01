Seattle Seahawks: 2021 practice squad report tracker

The Seattle Seahawks have begun signing players for their 2021 practice squad. This year, each team is allowed 16 members.

Here we’ll be tracking each report that comes in about new additions.

WR Aaron Fuller, TE Tyler Mabry

Among the players the Seahawks are re-signing to their practice squad are WR Aaron Fuller and TE Tyler Mabry, per sources. Both were waived yesterday and went unclaimed. All 26 players Seattle waived cleared waivers, per the wire. Fuller and Mabry were on Seattle's PS last year. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 1, 2021

