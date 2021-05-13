Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Seattle Seahawks 2021 NFL schedule

Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Seattle Seahawks. Week 1: @ Indianapolis Colts Week 2: vs. Tennessee Titans Week 3: @ Minnesota Vikings Week 4: @ San Francisco 49ers. Week 5: vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 6: @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints Week 8: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Week 9: Bye Week 10: @ Green Bay Packers Week 11: vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 12: @ Washington Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers. Week 14: @ Houston Texans Week 15: @ Los Angeles Rams Week 16: vs. Chicago Bears Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions Week 18: @ Arizona Cardinals

  • New York Jets 2021 NFL schedule

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the New York Jets. Week 1: @ Carolina Panthers Week 2: vs. New England Patriots Week 3: @ Denver Broncos Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans. Week 5: Atlanta Falcons ( London) Week 6: Bye Week 7: @ New England Patriots Week 8: vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Week 9: @ Indianapolis Colts Week 10: vs. Buffalo Bills Week 11: vs. Miami Dolphins Week 12: @ Houston Texans Week 13: vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Week 14: vs. New Orleans Saints Week 15: @ Miami Dolphins Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 18: @ Buffalo Bills

  • Only one former Ohio State player makes NFL.com’s 2021 All-Paid team

    Former Ohio State player Joey Bosa makes NFL.com's 2021 All-Paid team. Is it really a surprise Bosa became the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player last summer?, Anthony Holzman-Escareno. To get a look at the rest of the all-paid team, visit NFL.com and have a look for yourself

  • Cleveland Browns schedule for the 2021 NFL season

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Cleveland Browns.

  • Golf-Zalatoris talks to Matsuyama for first time since Masters

    Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris could not catch Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta National Golf Club but did track the Japanese major champion down on Tuesday ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. Zalatoris said he bumped into Matsuyama in a parking lot at TPC Craig Ranch, where first-round action begins on Thursday, for the first time since he finished one shot back of him at the year's first major in April. "I tried to see him after the tournament was over, but he obviously had some more important things to do," Zalatoris, who was the only player with four under-par rounds at the Masters, said in his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday.

  • 49ers 2021 schedule released

    The San Francisco 49ers' 2021 schedule has been released.

  • Novak Djokovic screams at Italian Open umpire, later apologizes for being 'not nice'

    The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.

  • Clippers lead all the way in 115-96 win over Raptors

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way Tuesday night in a 115-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Bobby Portis with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

    Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021

  • 'Whoops': Bryson DeChambeau forced into costly U-turn after mistakenly jetting home from Wells Fargo

    Bryson DeChambeau is known as “the Scientist” because of his academic approach to the game and so certain was the former quantum physics student of the accuracy of his sums, that he departed this Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Friday certain he had missed the cut. Yet when his private jet touched down in his hometown of Dallas, he realised – shock, horror – that his calculations had been wrong. In the three hours he had spent in the air, the wind had created havoc on the Quail Hollow leaderboard. “So yesterday I made triple bogey on the seventh [his 16th] and even though I chipped in at the eighth, I finished with a 74 on two over and thought there’s no way, I’m in 90th with 65 making it,” DeChambeau said. “But by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd and I’m like ‘whoops!’ ” Surely the aircraft could have performed a hasty about-turn. “I hoped so, but the problem was that the crew had done their hours, so we had to get a new crew and although we tried we couldn’t work it out, so had to leave it until the early hours,” DeChambeau explained. “I went to bed at 8pm, was up at 1am and I left Dallas at 2.45am, I got here at 6.20am, drove the 30 minutes to the course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out. I did get a workout in my gym last night, though.” Well, of course he did, and the exhaustion was worth it as the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to one under. However, at one stage it seemed as if DeChambeau would take emphatic advantage of his unexpected Saturday tee-time, but he double-bogeyed the 18th.

  • Cam Neely explains how Bruins need to handle Capitals' Tom Wilson in playoffs

    How should the Bruins handle Tom Wilson in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Capitals? B's president Cam Neely gives his take.

  • Jorginho’s ridiculous error gives Arsenal halftime lead at Chelsea (video)

    Chelsea's steady metronome went off-kilter early in Wednesday's match between the Blues and Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

  • Jason Day, dealing with crisis of confidence, says he’ll skip U.S. Open qualifier for corporate day

    The former World No. 1's five-year U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2015 PGA Championship has run out.

  • Anthony Davis, LeBron James troll Spike Lee after Lakers top Knicks

    You know Spike Lee was talking trash when the Knicks were up.

  • Tom Brady pokes fun at Cowboys after Buccaneers' Week 1 game is revealed

    The 2021 NFL schedule is starting to be released, and Tom Brady seems excited about the Buccaneers playing the Cowboys to kick off the new season.

  • First Round Preview: East Division

    Breaking down the Penguins-Islanders and Capitals-Bruins series. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule released: Dates, times, TV

    The dates, times and TV for the Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule, which was released on Wednesday.

  • CJ McCollum says Steph Curry has changed basketball for better... and worse

    "He does things and you literally think, how is that possible?

  • Pulisic Watch: USMNT star has goal pulled back in Chelsea loss

    USMNT winger Christian Pulisic was his usual busy self for Chelsea, pressing hard and working to find runs behind the Arsenal backline.

  • JRM No. 9 team's Darlington penalty overturned; Gragson's Dash 4 Cash prize restored

    The National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer overturned penalties Wednesday issued to the JR Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet team after Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. Roger Werner, the final appeals officer, heard and considered the organization’s appeal, overruling the disqualification that stemmed from the No. 9 car’s failure to pass post-race technical inspection. […]