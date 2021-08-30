Seattle Seahawks 2021 initial 53-man roster cuts tracker
The Seattle Seahawks have until 1:00 pm local time on Tuesday to cut their roster from 80 players down to 53.
Here we will be tracking reports of each player that’s let go.
TE Ian Bunting
The Seahawks are waiving TE Ian Bunting, I’m told. He was signed last week after Luke Willson’s one-day stint.
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 30, 2021
WR Darece Roberson
The Seahawks are waiving WR Darece Roberson, per source.
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 30, 2021
