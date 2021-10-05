Seattle Seahawks: Their 11 highest-graded players by Pro Football Focus after 4 games

The Seattle Seahawks have had their ups and downs this season. They’re 2-2 in the standings and heading into a huge divisional game on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. While there are obvious flaws on this roster (and in the front office) after one month of play, it’s clear that there’s enough talent to go around for this team to be a legitimate playoff threat again.

So, who deserves the credit? Let’s take a look at which players have been their best performers so far this year. Here are Seattle’s top-11 graded players by Pro Football Focus from Weeks 1-4.

DE Carlos Dunlap: 68.9

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The trade with Cincinnati for Dunlap provided a critical boost for Seattle’s pass rush last season. This year, Dunlap continues to be one of their most disruptive linemen. He has been on the field for 49% of the team’s defensive snaps, posting two quarterback hits, six pressures and a 75.1 tackling grade.

LB Bobby Wagner: 69.1

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Now in his 10th NFL season, the Seahawks’ defensive captain is still playing middle linebacker at a high level. He leads the league with 31 solo tackles and has only missed two attempts (3.6%) so far. Wagner earned an unusual poor 37.7 grade from PFF against the 49ers, though.

RB Chris Carson: 71.2

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Carson was also ineffective this week against San Francisco – even as backup Alex Collins thrived. He’s still the best running back on this team, though and one of the most underrated in the NFL. Carson has already broken 10 tackles and totaled 128 yards after the catch.

OT Duane Brown: 72.0

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Brown got a contract adjustment just before the season began and has proven his worth since, rarely allowing pressure on Russell Wilson. Seattle’s franchise left tackle has a 77.7 pass blocking grade from PFF and his pass block win rate (93%) ranks among the top 10 at his position.

WR Tyler Lockett: 72.3

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Lockett has been slowed the last couple of games by a hip/knee issue. He got off to a blazing hot start, though. Lockett is averaging 16.7 yards per reception and still maintaining an 80% catch rate. Those numbers aren’t far off from his career-best marks set in 2018.

DE Darrell Taylor: 73.0

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks defense has a pair of up-and-coming edge rushers. One is Darrell Taylor, who missed his entire rookie season due to injury but is shining in 2021. Taylor has already racked up three sacks and earned a strong 81.1 pass rush grade from PFF.

DE Alton Robinson: 74.3

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The other edge on the rise is Robinson, who is also in his second year. He has only played 37% of the defensive snaps and his pass rush grades have been trending down since Week 1. However, Robinson has produced three pressures and two TFL without a missed tackle yet.

WR D.K. Metcalf: 76.3

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest and brightest rising star for the Seahawks is of course Metcalf, a third-year receiver on the cusp of elite WR territory. Through four games, he has totaled 20 catches, 285 yards and three touchdowns. Expectations are so high that those are considered slow-start numbers, such is his talent.

DT Al Woods: 79.6

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Having athleticism like Metcalf’s never hurts. Football games are still largely won by the largest players, though. On that score, the Seahawks’ top lineman this year has been Woods. Traditional stats (one sack, three QB hits, 12 tackles) don’t do him justice. Woods’ ability to move the pocket is paying massive dividends for this defense.

QB Russell Wilson: 83.0

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight year, Wilson belongs in the early NFL MVP conversation. Heading into Week 5, he leads the league in passer rating (129.9) and adjusted net yards per attempt (9.61 is also a career high). No. 3 has only fumbled once and has not thrown an interception.

S Ryan Neal: 84.4

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Neal hasn’t seen the field much this year for Seattle. In fact, Sunday’s win over San Francisco was his first action on defense in 2021. Neal was the star of the team’s successful dime package, though. He played just 26 snaps but managed to force several stops on third down. Only free safety Quandre Diggs earned a higher grade for the Seahawks in Week 4.

