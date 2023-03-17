Seattle Sea Dragons deal Houston Roughnecks first loss in XFL play

It took two incarnations and 10 XFL games but the Houston Roughnecks have finally lost.

The Seattle Sea Dragons overcame multiple turnovers to down Wade Phillips’ team, 21-14 on Thursday.

The Sea Dragons surged to a 15-0 lead at halftime as their defense stymied the Roughnecks in the first 30 minutes.

Houston closed to within 15-6 in the final quarter but Seattle got a rushing TD to build the lead to 21-6.

Houston scored in the final minute of the game on a 47-yard Brandon Silvers pass to Justin Smith.

The Roughnecks went for the make-it-keep-it fourth-and-15 play with 24 seconds left. Silvers found Deontay Burnett for 17 yards and Houston remained alive.

On first down, Seattle was called for pass interference and Houston had the ball at the Sea Dragons’ 27 with 13 seconds left.

On the next play, Niko Lalos intercepted a Silvers pass and Seattle had dealt Houston its first defeat.

Phillips used his challenge, claiming a Seattle defender has used his hands to the face of a Roughnecks lineman.

However, Dean Blandino in the replay center ruled no such infraction happened.

DiNucci threw for a touchdown and rushed for one in the victory as Seattle upped its mark to 3-2.

“We love making these games interesting,” DiNucci said. “I’m a little upset with myself, three interceptions, four turnovers. We have to take better care of the ball.”

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback showed total frustration with the pattern former NFL star Josh Gordon ran after his final interception.

The Roughnecks were 5-0 in XFL II before the league folded due to COVID-19. They won their first 4 games in XFL 2023 before falling in Seattle.

