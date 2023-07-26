Seattle rookie CB Devon Witherspoon final unsigned draft pick

The Seattle Seahawks return to the field on Thursday for the start of training camp and they are not expected to have their first-round pick. According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Seahawks and cornerback Devon Witherspoon have not been able to come together on a contract which leaves him the only pick from the 2023 NFL draft unsigned.

Seattle selected Witherspoon out of Illinois with the No. 5 overall pick. Given how the NFL slots draft picks, we aren’t sure why there would be much holdup at this point. Looking at last season’s draft, the numbers are fairly straightforward.

The New York Giants selected defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux No. 5 overall and gave him a 4 year, $31,339,038, fully guaranteed contract. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick this year got $34 million fully guaranteed and the No. 6 pick, Paris Johnson’s contract is worth just over $28 million. Witherspoon should get a deal larger than the $31.339 million Thibodeaux got and not go over the $34 million Richardson got.

Seattle Seahawks' CB Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in April's draft, is not expected on the field for the start of training camp as both sides have been unable to reach a contract agreement. Witherspoon is the final player among this year’s 259 draft picks to sign. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023

