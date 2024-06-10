Seattle plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight home win

Los Angeles Sparks (3-7, 1-4 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-4, 2-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts Los Angeles Sparks trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Seattle went 4-16 at home and 8-12 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Storm averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles went 9-11 in Western Conference action and 17-23 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Sparks averaged 19.0 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.