Oh no... Someone forgot to load the teleprompter correctly.

Q13, a news station in Seattle, mistakenly reported during their 9pm newscast Saturday night that the Minnesota Vikings beat the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the day, which of course, they didn't...

Anchor Hana Kim, who was sitting alongside Ali Bradley read the incorrect script.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WATCH

So apparently the #49ers didn't actually win today and the Vikings have advanced to the NFC title game, per one Seattle news station. (Sent along by a friend in the PNW)... pic.twitter.com/Vm4Fc7zPET — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 12, 2020





So, whoever wins tomorrow will play the Minnesota Vikings. The next question is where. Today, the Vikings beat the 49ers to advance to the NFC Championship. The final score was 27 to 10. The Vikings win sets Seattle as a possible host of the NFC Championship game, but only if they beat the Packers tomorrow. So, we will see, we're keeping our fingers crossed. Go Hawks!

Even the lower third was incorrect! "Vikings win could mean NFC Championship," it read.

The video highlights even showed the 49ers scoring a touchdown and celebrating.

The substance was correct, if the Vikings had actually won. Seattle would have hosted a playoff game should they beat the Packers. But, the Vikings lost and the Seahawks won't host a playoff game no matter what.

Neither Kim, Bradley or Q13 have taken to social media to correct the mistake, but someone should probably tell them before the next newscast.

Seattle news station reported Vikings beat the 49ers... they didn't originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest