Seattle news station incorrectly reports on demise of 49ers

For a brief stint in the early 2010s, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers produced one of the greatest rivalries in football.

With both teams in the playoffs this season, that rivalry has been renewed.

Seattle’s Fox affiliate Q13 appeared to get a little too wrapped up in the Seahawks side of things on Saturday when reporting on the 49ers divisional round victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vikings win?

They got the score right, but not much else in falsely reporting the demise of Seattle’s biggest NFL rival.

So apparently the #49ers didn’t actually win today and the Vikings have advanced to the NFC title game, per one Seattle news station. (Sent along by a friend in the PNW)... pic.twitter.com/Vm4Fc7zPET — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 12, 2020

“Today, the Vikings beat the 49ers to advance to the NFC championship,” anchor Hanah Kim read in a moment straight out of “Anchorman.” The final score was 27 to 10.”

She then signed off the report in the way only a local news broadcast can.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed. Go Hawks.”

Ron Burgundy would be proud.

More from Yahoo Sports: