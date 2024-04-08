Seattle Mariners reinstate Ty France from paternity list, call up RHPs Brett de Geus, Tyson Miller

The Seattle Mariners activated first baseman Ty France from the paternity list, and called up relievers Brett de Geus and Tyson Miller from Triple-A Tacoma for needed bullpen depth ahead of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Additionally, relievers Collin Snider (knee contusion) and Cody Bolton (general medical issue) were placed on the 15-day injured list to open roster spots for De Geus and Miller. Right-handed pitcher Ty Adcock was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster for the call-ups as well.

With France's return to the roster, infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Snider was injured in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers when he took a line drive off his knee on a hit by Sal Frelick. Bolton's IL stint is retroactive to April 6.

de Geus,, 26, has made three appearances with Tacoma this season, notching one save. de Geus signed a minor league contract with Seattle in February and joined the team's Major League camp.

de Geus made 47 appearances with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021 in his only Major League stints. He posted a 3-2 record with a 7.56 ERA in 50 innings pitched with 25 walks and 41 strikeouts.

Miller, 28, has appeared in four games with Tacoma this year, posting a 2.25 ERA with one earned run allowed in four innings pitched with two walks and six strikeouts. He signed a minor league deal with Seattle in November with an invitation to Major League camp.

Miller has played parts of three seasons in MLB with the Chicago Cubs (2020), Rangers (2022), Milwaukee Brewers (2023), Los Angeles Dodgers (2023), and New York Mets (2023). In 16 career appearances, Miller has a 2-2 record with a 6.97 ERA in 31 innings pitched along with 17 walks, 18 strikeouts, and three hit batters.

Adcock, 27, has appeared in 3 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, going 1-0 with a 7.71 ERA. He had three walks and two strikeouts with two runs allowed in 2 ⅓ innings pitched.

Adcock made 12 appearances with the Mariners last season, going 0-0 with a 3.45 ERA in 15 ⅔ innings pitched. Adcock had zero walks and 11 strikeouts before being optioned to Double-A Arkansas on July 19, 2023.

