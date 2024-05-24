Seattle Mariners recall Jonatan Clase, Luis Urías optioned to Tacoma

SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners announced Friday that the team has recalled outfield prospect Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Tacoma, and infielder Luis Urias has been optioned to the Rainiers.

Clase, who just turned 22, has appeared in 17 games for Tacoma and nine games for the Mariners this season, filling in for outfielder Dominic Canzone after he was placed on the 10-day injured list with an AC joint sprain.

In his last eight games with the Rainiers, Clase batted .344 with two doubles, one triple, two home runs, four RBI, six walks, and four stolen bases. In his nine games for the M's, he put up one double, three RBI and two stolen bases.

The Dominican Republic native has appeared in parts of five minor league seasons in the Mariners system, and also starred in the 2023 Futures Game. He was originally signed by the Mariners as an international free agent on July 2, 2018.

.@Mariners Roster Moves:



🔹 Jonatan Clase, OF, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Luis Urías, INF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.



Read more: — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) May 24, 2024

Luis Urías, 26, has appeared in 34 games with the Mariners this season. He is batting .152 with four doubles, three home runs, and 12 RBI.

The 5-foot-10 infielder has spent seven seasons in the MLB, playing for San Diego (2018–19), Milwaukee (2020–23), and Boston (2023). Urías was acquired by Seattle on Nov. 17, 2023 from the Red Sox in exchange for RHP Isaiah Campbell.

Fans will likely get a chance to see Clase take the field in the Mariners' week-long homestand starting on Memorial Day.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

NCAA, conferences agree to $2.8 billion settlement to antitrust claims

Seattle Mariners add RHP Eduardo Salazar off waivers from Dodgers

Seawolves in championship contention this season, return home for games on FOX 13+

UW alum steers U.S. men's eight crew to 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.