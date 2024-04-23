Seattle Mariners promotions, giveaways, more for 3rd homestand

SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners have an exciting lineup of events and promotions for their upcoming homestand, April 26 to May 1, featuring matchups against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves.

The third homestand of the season promises an array of activities for fans of all ages. From themed nights to special ticket offers, there's something for everyone to enjoy at T-Mobile Park.

If you're planning on catching a game this weekend or thinking about scoring last-minute tickets, keep reading to learn more.

Friday, April 26 vs. Diamondbacks (6:40 p.m.)

Mariners Turn Ahead the Clock Jersey Night: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Mariners Turn Ahead the Clock jersey.

J-Rod Squad presented by adidas: Fans can sit in the J-ROD Squad seating section and receive a special Julio inspired T-shirt.

College Night: College students can enjoy $10 View Level tickets.

Taiwanese Heritage Night: Celebrate the Taiwanese community's contributions to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

National Anthem by Sarah Rose Davis.

Saturday, April 27 vs. Diamondbacks (6:40 p.m.)

Special '90s Night: The first 10,000 fans will receive a Mariners neon hat.

Scout Night: Scouts can add a limited-edition Mariners-themed patch to their collection.

National Anthem by Wanz.

Sunday, April 28 vs. Diamondbacks (1:10 p.m.)

Little League Day: All kids 14 and under will receive a Cal Raleigh poster postgame.

Make-A-Wish Day: Celebrate World Wish Month with an exclusive co-branded Mariners and Make-A-Wish T-shirt.

National Anthem by Eagle Creek Elementary School.

Monday, April 29 vs. Braves (6:40 p.m.)

Ceremonial First Pitch by members of K-pop band, ENHYPEN.

ENHYPEN Night: Fans will receive a limited-edition Mariners-themed ENHYPEN T-shirt.

Bark at the Park: Enjoy a game with your furry best friend.

National Anthem by Evergreen Middle School.

Tuesday, April 30 vs. Braves (6:40 p.m.)

Ceremonial First Pitch by professional golfer, Stacy Lewis.

Golf Night: Meet two-time Major winner Stacy Lewis on the Rooftop Boardwalk.

National Anthem by Haller Middle School.

Wednesday, May 1 vs. Braves (12:40 p.m.)

Wine and Win Game with Browne Family Vineyards: Win wine experiences.

National Anthem by Michael Sicoly.

This homestand promises to be an exciting one, and FOX 13 Seattle is looking forward to covering all the action.

To purchase tickets, visit mariners.com/tickets.

