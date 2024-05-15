Seattle Mariners activate Dominic Canzone off injured list

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Seattle Mariners Outfield Dominic Canzone (8) comes home after hitting a 2-run home run during the MLB professional baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics on September 20, 2023 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone was activated Wednesday after missing a month with a left shoulder injury.

Canzone was placed on the injured list on April 15 with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall. Canzone played three games on a rehab assignment and was instantly placed into the lineup in left field for Wednesday’s series finale against Kansas City.

In 14 games before getting injured, Canzone was hitting .219 with three home runs.

He’s not the only addition the Mariners could be receiving. Shortstop J.P. Crawford is scheduled to play in a second rehab game at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Manager Scott Servais said if all goes well the expectation is that Crawford will join the team in Baltimore ahead of a lengthy road trip that begins Friday against the Orioles.

Crawford has been out since April 24 with an oblique strain.

Seattle optioned utility player Sam Haggerty to Tacoma to clear a roster spot for Canzone.

