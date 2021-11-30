Seattle’s losses are the Jets’ gain

The deeper the hole goes for the Seahawks, the higher the climb for the Jets.

With New York’s AFC team holding Seattle’s first-round pick in 2022 as a result of the Jamal Adams trade, and with the Seahawks in a full-blown tailspin, the Jets (from the Seahawks) currently have the fourth pick in the draft. Given the Jets’ own struggles, they also have the fifth overall pick.

And it gets better. Thanks to Chicago’s 4-7 season, and by virtue of the trade that allowed the Bears to move up to get quarterback Justin Fields, the Giants have the sixth overall pick. And by virtue of their own 4-7 record, the Giants have the next pick.

So it’s currently an all-New York stretch, from No. 4 through No. 7. And then, after the Panthers at No. 8, the Eagles have consecutive picks, thanks to a trade with the Dolphins.

While things can and likely will change between now and the conclusion to Week 18, chances are that the Jets and Giants will indeed have four picks in the top half of the first round. If not the top 10.

