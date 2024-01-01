Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights - GAME Highlights
Watch the GAME Highlights from Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 01/01/2024
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama face off in a powerhouse battle at the Rose Bowl.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.
Jaren Hall is out.
The Steelers have managed to turn their season around.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on how Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua have delivered fantasy victories this season — straight from the 200-ADP level.
The 49ers stole the No. 1 seed in the NFC away from the Eagles on Sunday.