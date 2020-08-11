Seattle Kraken ticket depositors will soon be allowed to select seats

The Seattle Kraken's inaugural NHL season is still over a year away, but the league's 32nd franchise is already rolling out seating options for their fans.

The Kraken announced depositors will receive emails on Tuesday outlining their opportunity to pick seats inside the new Climate Pledge Arena. The process has more than 40 alternative seating options and prices and is said to be the "most innovative ticket plan ever rolled out to sports fans."

In March 2018, 32,000 future Kraken fans anxiously sat by their phones and laptops for their opportunity to join the virtual queue for tickets. The Kraken franchise reached 10,000 depositors in 12 minutes and 32,000 cash depositors in a single day.

"This franchise is forever indebted to our 32,000 deposit holders who stood with us to show the NHL we are a hockey town with an exclamation point," Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in a release. "They gave this franchise life in one day. We created a ticket plan to reward those depositors and give them all the chance to be part of the most intimate seating bowl in the NHL.

"We worked on the ticket plan for months and listened to our depositors. We threw conventional wisdom aside and said what's a new and better way to do it."

The Kraken also says more then 50 percent of depositors expressed interest in a 22-game, half-season plan, which includes the Kraken's twin home openers targeted for Thursday and Saturday night of opening weekend.

Lower-bowl seats run anywhere between $140 to $280, or $6,160 to $12,320 per season with a three-year commitment which could be anywhere from $18,480 to $36,960 per seat. Upper bowl seats are $90 to $170, or $3,960 to $7,480 per season with the required three-year commitment estimated at $11,880 to $22,440.

Fans will also have the opportunity to choose from a Red or Blue plans that slots select "Original Six" team fans might prefer to see up close in visitors' uniforms. The Kraken will also offer 600 single-game tickets priced at $40 or less for greater fan access and more than 5,000 season tickets will cost $100 per game or less.

"Some teams might sell out full-season plans and serve less customers," Leiweke said. "That's not how we looked at it. We looked at it as there is a family formed with 32,000 depositors. We want that family to experience what will be the most beautiful arena in the world with a game presentation second to none in the NHL. And we want our players to experience how lively and supportive our crowd will be night after night by how we set up this ticketing plan."

The Kraken wait list has grown to 52,000 fans since the team's name announcement in July. Everyone is excited for the Seattle NHL team to take the ice during the 2021-22 season.

