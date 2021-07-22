Seattle Kraken release their expansion roster









Finally, the Seattle Kraken have a team!

The NHL released the Kraken’s 30-man roster on Wednesday evening. The Kraken took one player from every NHL team sans the Vegas Golden Knights and were required to take at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. They also took four extra players at any position, giving them their 30 players.

The Kraken took a brother combination of Cale and Haydn Fleury. I guess with the success of Marc-Andre Fleury in Vegas, the Kraken figure that two Fleury’s should get them twice as much success.

Here is their roster:

Anaheim: Haydn Fleury

Fleury was the first-round pick by current Seattle GM Ron Francis when Francis was the General Manager in Carolina. The 25-year-old should get third unit minutes with the Kraken. He had three goals and four points with 55 blocked shots and 63 hits in 47 games in 2020-21.

Arizona: Tyler Pitlick

There is some talk that Pitlick will be moved elsewhere and a deal may already be in place. The 29-year-old had six goals and five assists for Arizona last season and you have to go back to the 2017-18 season with Dallas as the only time Pitlick has scored in double digits.

Boston: Jeremy Lauzon

This pick will hurt the Bruins as Lauzon gave Boston some great minutes on their blueline. Assistant coach Jay Leach knows Lauzon quite well as he was the head coach of the Providence Bruins of the AHL the last three seasons and had Lauzon play 74 games for him. Lauzon had a goal and seven assists in 41 games but it will be his defensive play that will shine.

Buffalo: Will Borgen

Defenseman Will Borgen is headed to the Seattle Kraken after being selected in the expansion draft. There was not a lot available from Buffalo so Seattle took an inexpensive defenseman who will be depth in the Northwest. Borgen played only 10 games with Buffalo this season and did not have a point but did have 30 hits and 14 blocked shots. Don’t expect to see him this season in a Seattle uniform unless it is preseason action or the Kraken have a spate of injuries on their blueline.

Calgary: Mark Giordano

Giordano looks to be the star of the expansion roster for the Kraken but there are plenty of rumors that the former Norris Trophy winner from two seasons ago, is headed elsewhere in a trade. The Rangers have been mentioned and other teams are interested. He had nine goals and 26 points last season and if he remains in Seattle, will likely be in line to be their first captain.

Calgary: Morgan Geekie

This was a surprise as most pundits thought that Jake Bean was the obvious choice from Carolina. Geekie was outstanding in 2019-20, picking up four points in only two games but came down to Earth last season with three goals and nine points in 36 games. Look for Geekie to be a bottom-six forward in his first season with Seattle.

Chicago: John Quenneville

Quenneville was a first-round pick by New Jersey (30th overall) in 2014, but has never established himself in the NHL as the 25-year-old has played only 42 games in his NHL career, scoring twice and adding three assists. He did not play in the NHL last season, scoring once and adding an assist in 16 games with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. He is a depth player at best.

Colorado: Joonas Donskoi

Donskoi will definitely be a top-six forward for Seattle as he had 17 goals and 14 assists for Colorado in 51 games. Donskoi has two years remaining at $3.9 million per season and should get plenty of power play time as well with the Kraken.

Columbus: Gavin Bayreuther

This was a bit of a surprise as most thought that Seattle would take Max Domi off the Columbus roster. Bayreuther suited up in nine games with Columbus last season scoring once. He also had three markers and 12 points in 14 matches with Cleveland of the AHL during the 2020-21 campaign.

Dallas: Jamie Oleksiak

Oleksiak has signed a five-year deal worth $23 million with Seattle as the big six-foot, seven-inch defenseman was headed towards unrestricted free agency. Oleksiak will likely be a second unit blueliner and his tough play along with some offensive capabilities will be a perfect match for the Kraken. Oleksiak had six goals and eight assists last season in Dallas in a full 56 game schedule.

Detroit – Dennis Cholowski

Cholowski had a goal and three points in 16 games with Detroit last season. He also scored three goals and 10 points in 13 AHL contests. He'll probably start the 2021-22 campaign in the AHL.

Edmonton – Adam Larsson

Larsson was set to become an unrestricted free agent but Seattle inked him to a four-year/$16 million contract. By signing him now, this will count as Seattle's pick from the Edmonton Oilers. Larsson isn't much of an offensive threat, but is responsible defensively and should slot in nicely on the first or second pairing. He's also just 28-years-old, so he should continue to be effective for the life of this contract.

Florida – Chris Driedger

He's a pending UFA, but as previously reported he's expected to sign a three-year, $10.5 million contract with Seattle. Driedger excelled as the Panthers' 1B goaltender last season with a 14-6-3 record, 2.07 GAA, and .927 save percentage in 23 games. He'll have an opportunity to serve as Seattle's starting goaltender.

Los Angeles - Kurtis MacDermid

MacDermid had two goals and four points in 28 games last season. He didn't have much of a role with the Kings and it wouldn't be shocking if he didn't even make Seattle's opening game lineup next season. That said, he comes with a $875,000 cap hit next season, so it wouldn't be a problem if the Kraken do end up sending him to the AHL.

Minnesota - Carson Soucy

Soucy had a goal and 17 points in 50 games last season. He has a legitimate chance of making the Kraken's roster but it might end up being as their sixth or seventh defenseman. He's entering the second season of a three-year, $8.25 million contract.

Montreal - Cale Fleury

The Canadiens exposed Carey Price, but in the end, Seattle passed on the aging future Hall of Fame goaltender. While Fleury is the far less exciting choice, he might fit into their long-term plans. The 22-year-old defenseman spent the 2020-21 campaign in the AHL but he should enter training camp with a serious shot of making Seattle's roster.

Nashville - Calle Jarnkrok

Jarnkrok scored 13 goals and 28 points in 49 games last season. He is projected to be part of Seattle's top-six and depending on what the Kraken do during the UFA period and on the trade market, it's entirely possible that he'll start their inaugural season on the top line.

New Jersey - Nathan Bastian

Bastian had three goals, 10 points and 136 hits in 41 games as a rookie with the New Jersey Devils last season. He'll go into training camp competing for a third or fourth line spot on the Kraken.

New York Islanders - Jordan Eberle

Eberle scored 18 goals and 33 points in 55 games last season. At the height of his career in 2011-12, he scored 34 goals and 76 points in 78 games and although he has never come close to repeating that feat, he has reliably been a solid top-six option. However, depending on what the Kraken do during the UFA period, they might be looking towards Eberle to lead their offense and he may not be quite up to that task.

New York Rangers - Colin Blackwell

Blackwell had 12 goals and 22 points in 47 games in 2020-21. He's a late bloomer, having only really establishing himself in the NHL last season, but keep in mind that he is already 28-years-old, so he is unlikely to develop further. That said, he should be a good middle-six forward for Seattle.

Ottawa - Joey Daccord

Daccord has nine games of NHL experience, including eight contests during the 2020-21 season. He posted a 1-3-1 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. Daccord had solid numbers in the AHL with Belleville during the 2019-20 campaign, while going 15-6-2 with a 2.61 GAA and .915 save percentage across 24 games played.

Philadelphia - Carsen Twarynski

Twarynski is a pending restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. He played in seven games with Philadelphia last season and two with Lehigh Valley of the AHL, but he didn’t earn any points. The 23-year-old forward has one goal in 22 career NHL appearances.

Pittsburgh - Brandon Tanev

Tanev is signed for the next four seasons at a cap hit of $3.5 million. He was limited to 32 games last season, but he contributed seven goals, 16 points, 43 shots, 33 blocks and 139 hits. Tanev plays a tenacious forechecking style that makes him a solid bottom-six forward.

San Jose - Alexander True

True produced nine goals and 20 points in 27 games with the San Jose's Barracuda of the AHL in 2020-21. The 24-year-old forward has five assists in 19 career NHL outings, including one helper in seven appearances last season with the Sharks.

St. Louis - Vince Dunn

Dunn, who is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights, is a talented offensive defender. The 24-year-old had six goals and 20 points in 43 appearances last season. Dunn had a personal best 12 markers and 35 points over 78 outings during the 2018-19 campaign.

Tampa Bay - Yanni Gourde

Gourde’s contract carries an average annual value of $5,166,666 for the next four seasons. Tampa Bay was likely to lose a strong forward in the expansion draft and Gourde will be difficult to replace. He has been excellent on the team’s third line during the team’s past Stanley Cup championships. The 29-year-old forward accounted for 17 goals and 36 points in 56 games last season. Gourde had 25 goals and 64 points over 82 matches in 2017-18.

Toronto - Jared McCann

McCann wasn’t a member of the Maple Leafs for very long after he was acquired from Pittsburgh on Saturday in exchange for prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick. He accumulated 14 goals and 32 points in 43 games last season for the Penguins. McCann has a $2.94 million cap hit for 2021-22 and then he can become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Vancouver - Kole Lind

Lind skated in seven games with the Canucks last season and he didn't get on the scoresheet. However, he produced five goals and three assists in eight matches with Utica of the AHL in 2020-21 after he had 44 points in 61 matches with the Comets in 2019-20. The 22-year-old forward is a pending restricted free agent after completing his entry-level deal.

Washington - Vitek Vanecek

Vanecek made 37 appearances, including 36 starts, with the Capitals in 2020-21 during his first NHL season. He posted a record of 21-10-4 with a 2.69 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts. Vanecek is signed for the 2021-22 campaign at cap hit of $716,667 and then he is eligible for restricted free agency, with arbitration rights.

Winnipeg - Mason Appleton

Appleton projects to be a solid middle-six forward after he played well in that capacity with Winnipeg last season. He provided 12 goals and 25 points in 56 games during the 2020-21 campaign. Appleton is signed for next season at a cap hit of $900,000 and then he becomes a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Here is what the Kraken depth chart looks like at this time:

Yanni Gourde-Jared McCann- Jordan Eberle

Calle Jarnkrok-Colin Blackwell- Joonas Donskoi

Carsen Twarynski-Mason Appleton-Brandon Tanev

Nathan Bastian-Morgan Geekie-Tyler Pitlick

Mark Giordano-Vince Dunn

Jeremy Lauzon-Adam Larsson

Haydn Fleury-Jamie Oleksiak

Chris Driedger

Vitek Vanecek