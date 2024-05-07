Seattle Kraken will pick 8th in 2024 NHL Draft

The Seattle Kraken will have the 8th overall pick in next month's NHL Draft.

The Kraken's position in the draft order remained exactly where they were projected after finishing last season with the eighth-worst record in the league following an 81-point season and a 34-35-13 record.

Seattle had a six percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, and marginally better odds at 6.2 percent of getting the No. 2 pick. However, the worst two teams in the league this season – the San Jose Sharks (25.5 percent chance) and Chicago Blackhawks (13.5 percent chance) – held their spots at the top of the draft as the order was unaffected by the lottery process.

Unlike the NBA, which has the top three selections all determined by the lottery, the NHL only has the top two picks go through the lottery. There were only five possible spots the Kraken could end up selecting. They could have moved up to either of the top two picks, or landed between 8-10 if teams behind them in the order earned the top selections.

Boston University center Macklin Celebrini is widely expected to be the top selection in this year's NHL Draft. Celebrini amassed 64 points on 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games played this season at Boston.

Celebrini's father, Rick, is the director of sports medicine and performance for the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. He previously worked with the Vancouver Canucks and Vancouver Whitecaps before the move to the Bay Area. The Sharks winning the lottery presumably allows Celebrini to begin his professional career in the same market as his dad.

The Seattle Thunderbirds actually held Celebrini's rights in the Western Hockey League should he have chosen to go through the Canadian juniors pathway. Instead, Celebrini and brother Aiden (a 2023 sixth-round draft pick) both went to play at Boston University.

Former Thunderbirds winger Tij Iginla – the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla – is also expected to be a top ten selection. Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton is another top prospect with Washington ties. Both could be in play as possible selections for the Kraken.

The Kraken have been in the NHL Draft Lottery three times in four seasons. They earned the No. 2 overall pick in their first draft in 2021, which earned them the selection of center Matty Beniers. The next year, the Kraken landed fourth in the draft and added center Shane Wright.

After making the playoffs last year, the Kraken held the 20th pick in last year's draft and took Czech winger Eduard Šalé.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 in Las Vegas.

NHL Draft Lottery Order:

1. San Jose Sharks

2. Chicago Blackhawks

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Utah (formerly Arizona Coyotes)

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Calgary Flames

10. New Jersey Devils

11. Buffalo Sabres

12. Philadelphia Flyers

13. Minnesota Wild

14. San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh)

15. Detroit Red Wings

16. St. Louis Blues

MORE KRAKEN NEWS