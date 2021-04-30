Seattle Kraken officially becomes 32nd NHL team after final expansion payment

Seattle Kraken officially becomes 32nd NHL team originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The final check to establish the Seattle Kraken as a legit NHL team has been cashed.

On Friday, the Kraken officially announced on their social platforms that they have become the 32nd NHL franchise.

Today marks a HUGE moment in our club’s history: we have officially completed the process of joining the National Hockey League.



The final payment of the Kraken’s $650 million franchise fee has been posted and now they are full standing.

They are now allowed to sign players, make trades, attend meetings and vote on any league business.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome the Seattle Kraken to the NHL as our 32nd Member Club,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. in a statement “Congratulations to David Bonderman, the Bonderman Family, their partners, the entire Seattle Kraken organization, the city of Seattle and Kraken fans as the Club continues on its exciting journey towards puck drop in October.”

For all of us, it is a prideful day to complete the multi-year process to become an official member of the NHL and the 32nd franchise. It is the ultimate testament to our fans for their amazing support and belief and today their dream of Seattle and the NHL comes true.

Kraken majority owner David Bonderman

The Kraken will start to get ready for the 2021-22 NHL season as well as prepare for the July 21 expansion draft.

Seattle will have the same rules applied to them as the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017.

NHL teams will have a chance to be able to protect either three defensemen, seven forwards and one goaltender.

The Kraken will be allowed to choose one player from each team.

Seattle, as a city, is more than ready to welcome in an NHL team. Now it's just a matter of time before an NBA team makes its way back.