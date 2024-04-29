Seattle Kraken have fired coach Dave Hakstol after 3 seasons
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken have fired coach Dave Hakstol after 3 seasons.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken have fired coach Dave Hakstol after 3 seasons.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Raiders' 2024 draft.
There is cause for excitement around the new playoff format. There's also lots of complaints and criticism to go around.
What teams still have work to do after the NFL Draft?
Zeke is coming home.
The Buffaloes went 4-8 in Sanders' first season as head coach.
CBS is changing up its "The NFL Today" pregame show, bringing in Matt Ryan while moving Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms out.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
Cousins doesn’t have a track record inside the team. Unlike Alex Smith, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, there are no entrenched locker room soldiers behind him.
A reported MLBPA memo places the blame for the widely panned 2024 uniforms squarely on Nike.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Chiefs' 2024 draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
The Broncos may have committed the greatest fashion faux pas there is: being boring.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
Elly De La Cruz has been scorching to start the fantasy baseball season — but is there an end in sight? Dalton Del Don gives his take on that and more.