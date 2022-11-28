Pete Carroll: Seahawks ‘had our chances,’ but Raiders outplayed them

The Seattle Seahawks are still recovering from their overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, including coach Pete Carroll.

“For us, we had our chances to win the football game,” Carroll said after the game. “They were obvious, so clear. You all know them. To give them the opportunity to stay in there and hang in there, they’ve been hanging, they’ve been in close games all year long. Nothing different for them. They get the big play to win the thing, which isn’t really the statement of the game.”

Taking a look at the big picture, the Seahawks didn’t deserve to win in the end.

“We gave up way too much in the running game,” Carroll said. “We did not play the run worth a darn in getting that done. We didn’t rush the passer as well as we needed to either. That’s just what happened in this game. I give them credit. They outplayed us and got their win.

“But it’s really frustrating because the game was there to be won.”

If you missed the final play of the day, here’s another look if you can stomach it . . .

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire