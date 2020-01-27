Seattle Dragons set 52-man roster: Here's the former Seahawks, Beavers you should watch

The Seattle Dragons final 52-man roster is here, and there are quite a few familiar faces we will see on the field for the season opener on Feb 8 at the D.C. Defenders.

The active roster was narrowed from 70 to 52 after the team made final cuts on Monday. Here's a look at which players made the cut:

Ex-Seahawks to watch

Former Seahawks of note include Kasen Williams and Keenan Reynolds at wide receiver. Williams first signed with Seattle in 2015, but didn't officially breakout for the Seahawks until the 2017 preseason. He caught nine passes for 208 yards and a touchdown, but was later waived by the Seahawks on September 2. Williams had stints with the Browns and Colts.

Former Navy Heisman finalist, Keenan Reynolds, signed a future/reserve contract with the Seahawks last August, but was waived before the start of the regular season. When his practice squad eligibility expired, he declared for XFL Draft, where he was selected by the Dragons.

Quarterback B.J. Daniels also has ties to the Seahawks franchise. He was taken by the 49ers in the seventh round of 2013 NFL Draft, but was later claimed off waivers by the Seahawks. He spent most of his first season on the practice squad, before moving to wide receiver in 2015. Daniels made appearances on the Texans, Giants, Bears and Falcons rosters before transitioning to the CFL. He was selected by the Dragons in the opening phase of the XFL Draft.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Battle spent time on the Seahawks practice squad in 2017, but was waived in 2018. The Seahawks traded a sixth-round pick to acquire Mohammed Seisay, one of five cornerbacks on the Dragons roster, but he never played a regular-season game for Seattle.

A local product

David Douglas High School's very own Marcell Frazier will also be taking the field for the Dragons. At Missouri, Frazier recorded 92 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a recovery and seven pass defenses. The Portland native signed with the Seahawks as an underaged free agent following the 2018 Draft. He was waived by Seattle in May of 2018 and later claimed by the Browns.

All eyes on this Beaver

Former Oregon State tight end Connor Hamlett will also take the field for the Dragons. Hamlett played for the Oregon State Beavers from 2011-14 and garned Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention honors, and was named to the John Mackey watchlist, which is given to the best tight end in college football.

At OSU, he played 47 games with 29 starts and recorded 104 receptions for 1,109 yards and 10 touchdowns. He became just the fifth tight end in Oregon State history to record at least 1,000 career receiving yards.

Following his collegiate career, Hamlett contemplated retirement due to significant pain in his knee. He went undrafted in 2015, later signing with the Jaguars. He made stints in Jacksonville, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Cleveland, and Dallas before signing with the Arizona Hotshots. He was later selected by the Dragons during the opening phase.

It's also worth noting Hamlett will be joined by former Oregon State head coach Mike Riley, who is serving as offensive coordinator for the Dragons.

