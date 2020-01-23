Seattle Dragons out-pacing rest of XFL in season ticket sales, expecting over 20,000 at opener

Football season isn't over in Seattle, and it's evident that the city is eager to embrace a second professional team.

The XFL's Seattle Dragons are just a few weeks away from their first game. They'll start on the road on Feb. 8 against the D.C. Defenders before their home opener on Saturday Feb. 15 at CenturyLink Field against the Tampa Bay Vipers at 2:00 p.m. PT.

According to a source, Seattle is currently leading the XFL (eight teams) in season ticket sales, in some cases by a wide margin. The Dragons have seen a surge in ticket sales following the Seahawks loss to the Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The club is currently projecting an attendance of more than 20,000 people on Feb. 15.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The hype surrounding the team began to build when more than 1,000 fans showed up to a Dragons open practice at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Center back in December.

The XFL's resurgence comes a year after the Alliance of American Football (AAF) collapsed in its first season. WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon has invested more than $500 million to ensure that the XFL is financially stable enough to make decisions with a long-term view beyond merely surviving Year 1. Prominent broadcast deals are already in place as each game will air on either ABC, FOX or ESPN.

Dragons president Ryan Gustafson wouldn't confirm the exact ticket numbers, but he did express his excitement with the season just weeks away.

"Seattle has the best sports fans in the world who love football and love their community, and that is what the XFL is all about," Gustafson told NBC Sports Northwest. "We're so grateful for the support we have gotten and are excited to continue building this the right way, with our fans - not just for Game 1 or the first season, but for many years to come."

Story continues

Former Seahawks quarterback and Redskins head coach Jim Zorn is the Dragons head coach. Former Oregon State head coach Mike Riley is the team's offensive coordinator. Brandon Silvers or B.J. Daniels will start under center and wide receivers Kasen Williams and Keenan Reynolds are two of the team's prominent skill players.

Head here to see the entire Dragons roster and coaching staff and here for ticket inquiries. Affordable seats are still available for the opener and for full season packages. Season tickets start at just $20/ticket, or $100 for all five games for a lower-level seat at CenturyLink. Club seats start at $45/game or $225 for all five games.

Locally led. Seattle born and bred. With Jim Zorn running the show.@CenturyLink_Fld is going to be #BreathingFire 🔥🐲 starting next month. #ForTheLoveOfFootball



🎟️: https://t.co/m5vf9B1kjL pic.twitter.com/5dbYUzOo31



— Seattle Dragons (@XFLDragons) January 15, 2020

Seattle Dragons out-pacing rest of XFL in season ticket sales, expecting over 20,000 at opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest