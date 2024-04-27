Seattle drafts UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight in 4th round

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Seattle Seahawks drafted UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 26.

Knight was picked with the 18th pick in the fourth round and 118th pick overall.

ESPN said on its draft tracker that Knight “runs well and had the fifth-most tackles in the FBS in 2023 (138). He can slip blocks and sift through traffic between the tackles and he has the explosive short-area burst to shoot gaps and make plays in the backfield.”

Knight also had 4.5 sacks in 2023, according to ESPN.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.